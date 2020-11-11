MEMernet: 69 Degrees at 4:20, Fire at Mud Island, and a Free but(t) Loved Couch 

Nice
"Memphis was dank earlier today."
Posted to Reddit by u/jkillz87
No chill, 2020
"Well, the Mud Island Marina is burning down. Par for the course in 2020."
Posted to Reddit by u/JesusLanaPhrasing
Cheeky Couch
This free couch had been nothing but(t) loved. "Comfy, just needs to be recovered," reads the curb alert post from Nextdoor last week.
Posted to Nextdoor by Ashton S.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.