November 11, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: 69 Degrees at 4:20, Fire at Mud Island, and a Free but(t) Loved Couch 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Nice

"Memphis was dank earlier today."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/jkillz87

No chill, 2020

"Well, the Mud Island Marina is burning down. Par for the course in 2020."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/JesusLanaPhrasing

Cheeky Couch

This free couch had been nothing but(t) loved. "Comfy, just needs to be recovered," reads the curb alert post from Nextdoor last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Nextdoor by Ashton S.

Comments

