MEMernet: A Binghamptom Wedding, a Midtown/Germantown Feud, and a Real-Life Grinch 

Never Know
Nextdoor user Cindy Brandon wrote last week, "Never know what you'll see in Binghampton. There was a wedding today, I guess, at Blessed Sacrament church in Binghampton and we live across the street. They had horses and a mariachi band. I absolutely love Midtown Memphis."
Feud Remembered
The Historic Memphis Facebook group brought back some jokes from the '70s-era Germantown/Midtown feud.
John O'Bryan posted, "Do you know why Germantown house wives never host orgies? Too many thank you notes to write."
Tim Gibson wrote, "Memphis will never fall in the river because Germantown sucks."
Tweet of the Week
@tamisawyer: "Pro Tip: Instead of bottle service, you can buy Veuve at @joeswines & sparklers online and it'll come out cheaper and without COVID-19."
You're a Mean One
Dennis Ostrow called out a real-life Grinch with a security-cam photo on Nextdoor last week after the guy stole Ostrow's Christmas lights.
