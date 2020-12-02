Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 02, 2020

MEMernet: A Binghamptom Wedding, a Midtown/Germantown Feud, and a Real-Life Grinch 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Never Know

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Nextdoor user Cindy Brandon wrote last week, "Never know what you'll see in Binghampton. There was a wedding today, I guess, at Blessed Sacrament church in Binghampton and we live across the street. They had horses and a mariachi band. I absolutely love Midtown Memphis."

Feud Remembered

The Historic Memphis Facebook group brought back some jokes from the '70s-era Germantown/Midtown feud.

John O'Bryan posted, "Do you know why Germantown house wives never host orgies? Too many thank you notes to write."

Tim Gibson wrote, "Memphis will never fall in the river because Germantown sucks."

Tweet of the Week

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

@tamisawyer: "Pro Tip: Instead of bottle service, you can buy Veuve at @joeswines & sparklers online and it'll come out cheaper and without COVID-19."

You're a Mean One

Dennis Ostrow called out a real-life Grinch with a security-cam photo on Nextdoor last week after the guy stole Ostrow's Christmas lights.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

