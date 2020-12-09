Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 09, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: A Damn Good Burger at Roxie’s and Memphis Intersections as Art 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

A Roxie's Tale

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHANDRA TILLIS
  • Photo by Chandra Tillis

Roxie's Grocery blew up over the weekend after an epic and hilarious post on the Where Black Memphis Eats Facebook page also blew up.

Kym Scott recounted her experience at the Uptown store and restaurant in a post that had more than 7,000 likes and 5,100 comments as of press time. In it, she and her nephew arrive, order, and eat. Though Scott admitted being "shaky because it's dark outside, and it's Memphis. That's more than enough to be scared as hell."

Back in the car, "I'm locking all doors, checking the back seat of the car, and looking in all the mirrors that point to the back of my car." But then, "the damn burger was so good, I forgot where we was and all the danger that I felt like I was in, immediately disappeared."

Scott's story sent dozens to Roxie's over the weekend.

Street Art

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BARELYMAPS
  • Photo by Barelymaps

Etsy maker BarelyMaps offered up handmade prints of the "Intersections of Memphis" last week. The prints give a stylized, bird's-eye view of some of the city's most complex intersections, like the one at Poplar and East Parkway.

