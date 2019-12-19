MEMernet: A Test at Second Line and a Viral Mural 

Hijinks & Hygiene

Chef Kelly English won Twitter (and marketing) Sunday with this:

English wrote, "Only one line! The holiday season just got a little less complicated for whichever young couple left this for us on our lawn last night. To celebrate them, I will give you $1 off of all your mimosas today at either restaurant if you mention the code #everyonehaswashedtheirhands."

Viral Mural

A mural blew up on Reddit over the weekend. It was posted by u/bigtomisin with the title "Mural I painted in Memphis, Tennessee." In one day, the post had more than 44,000 upvotes, 658 comments, and all the Reddit awards. The poster said it is "at Crosstown. They took it off the wall and hung it inside."

Billy Bob at the zoo

On a Flyer story about a new bill that would allow the Memphis Zoo to sell alcohol, Jim Obranovich commented that it'd be fine but "only if it stays in the building or 'beer tent' where it's purchased. ... It'll be a great day for the zoo when Billy Bob decides he wants to ride an elephant."