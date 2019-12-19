Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 19, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: A Test at Second Line and a Viral Mural 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Hijinks & Hygiene

Chef Kelly English won Twitter (and marketing) Sunday with this:

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

English wrote, "Only one line! The holiday season just got a little less complicated for whichever young couple left this for us on our lawn last night. To celebrate them, I will give you $1 off of all your mimosas today at either restaurant if you mention the code #everyonehaswashedtheirhands."

Viral Mural

A mural blew up on Reddit over the weekend. It was posted by u/bigtomisin with the title "Mural I painted in Memphis, Tennessee." In one day, the post had more than 44,000 upvotes, 658 comments, and all the Reddit awards. The poster said it is "at Crosstown. They took it off the wall and hung it inside."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Billy Bob at the zoo

On a Flyer story about a new bill that would allow the Memphis Zoo to sell alcohol, Jim Obranovich commented that it'd be fine but "only if it stays in the building or 'beer tent' where it's purchased. ... It'll be a great day for the zoo when Billy Bob decides he wants to ride an elephant."

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Get Oat!

Richard Murff 12/19/2019

News Feature

Shop Local: Suburbs

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

The Rant

Economy Class Warfare: The “Joys” of Air Travel

Randy Haspel 12/19/2019

Food & Wine

High Noon at Lucky Cat Opening Soon

Michael Donahue 12/19/2019

We Recommend

Almost Elton John's Christmas Extravaganza at Lafayette’s

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

We Recommend

Soul in the City with DJ Brian Hamilton and More at Canvas

Julia Baker 12/19/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: A Test at Second Line and a Viral Mural

12/19/2019

Film Features

Black Christmas

Chris McCoy 12/19/2019

Cover Feature

"Faith Cometh By Hearing": The Gospel Roots Behind the Memphis Sound

Alex Greene 12/19/2019

Politics Feature

Vandy Poll: Trump, Lee, Congress, and Other Issues

Jackson Baker 12/19/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Birthing a Center

    Choices re-claims feminist health care with new site.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Sep 6, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation