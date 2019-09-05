MEMernet: Aerial Porta-Potty and Reddit Meta 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.
Half-Mile High Club
Roof work on the FedExForum continued hilariously last week as a crane hoisted the porta-potty from the top.
Red-handed meta
We've been caught!
A keen-eyed Reddit user noted that someone here at Flyer HQ has been mining the Memphis subreddit for tasty MEMernet morsels.
"Memphis Flyer definitely has a Redditor on staff," read a post last week from u/productiveslacker73. "Kudos for giving the OPs credit."
Keep up the good work, r/Memphis!
More meta
Last week's Flyer cover story ("By Air and by Land!") was the 50th written by our very own sports writer, Frank Murtaugh. 50!
Here's to 50 more, Frank!
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.