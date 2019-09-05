MEMernet: Aerial Porta-Potty and Reddit Meta 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Half-Mile High Club

Roof work on the FedExForum continued hilariously last week as a crane hoisted the porta-potty from the top.

click to enlarge Posted to Instagram by tobysells.

Red-handed meta

We've been caught!

A keen-eyed Reddit user noted that someone here at Flyer HQ has been mining the Memphis subreddit for tasty MEMernet morsels.

"Memphis Flyer definitely has a Redditor on staff," read a post last week from u/productiveslacker73. "Kudos for giving the OPs credit."

Keep up the good work, r/Memphis!

More meta

Last week's Flyer cover story ("By Air and by Land!") was the 50th written by our very own sports writer, Frank Murtaugh. 50!

Here's to 50 more, Frank!