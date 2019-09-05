Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

MEMernet: Aerial Porta-Potty and Reddit Meta 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Half-Mile High Club

Roof work on the FedExForum continued hilariously last week as a crane hoisted the porta-potty from the top.

  • Posted to Instagram by tobysells.

Red-handed meta

We've been caught!

A keen-eyed Reddit user noted that someone here at Flyer HQ has been mining the Memphis subreddit for tasty MEMernet morsels.

"Memphis Flyer definitely has a Redditor on staff," read a post last week from u/productiveslacker73. "Kudos for giving the OPs credit."

Keep up the good work, r/Memphis!

More meta

Last week's Flyer cover story ("By Air and by Land!") was the 50th written by our very own sports writer, Frank Murtaugh. 50!

Here's to 50 more, Frank!

click to enlarge POSTED TO FACEBOOK BY ANNA TRAVERSE
  • Posted to Facebook by Anna Traverse

