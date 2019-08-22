MEMernet: An Unlikely Trio and Wet Heat 

It's electric

About 17,000 Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers were without power last week when a storm rolled in Tuesday night. Reddit user tacojohn48 captured a striking glimpse of it over the Harahan Bridge.

click to enlarge

But it's a wet heat

Reddit user iliveinmemphis posted what we all thought last week.

"Going outside in Memphis the past two days is like opening your dishwasher to get a cup right after it finishes." The comments on the post nailed it, too.

BandidoCoyote: "Getting out of the morning shower and getting dressed without drying off."

Tralfamadorian82: "Opening your dryer before the towels are dry."

Benefit_of_mrkite: "People lived here before AC. Double apply your Gold Bond and keep on."

A decade of love

Joe Birch, Frayser Boy, and Holly Whitfield walk into a bar ...

The I Love Memphis blog celebrated 10 years Saturday with a packed-out birthday party at Railgarten. For the anniversary, Birch tweeted what scientists are calling one of the most Memphis photographs ever taken.