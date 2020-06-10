Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 10, 2020

MEMernet: Anthony Marcuzzo, McDonald's Ice Cream Machine 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Tony, Tony, Tony

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Twitter by @BossesMemphis

Anthony Marcuzzo was excoriated on Memphis social media this weekend after he allegedly rammed protesters with his vehicle in Cooper-Young.

Within moments, Marcuzzo's picture was all over Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. People raged about the incident and raged more later when they realized Marcuzzo was released with a ticket. However, the Memphis Police Department issued a statement afterward saying that they are conducting a further investigation.

Here are some choice tweets:

@PEOPLEOFMEMPHIS — "HEARIN THIS IS THE MF THAT RAN INTO SOMEONE ... OLE SONIC PARKING LOT, DIP CAN HEAD ASS BOY

@Thestablegenius — Real bass pro energy

@Marissakizer — THE ONLY THING HE SAID TO US AFTER ATTEMPTING MURDER IS "I'm trying to get to the lake"

By Friday, there was already a change.org petition called "Charge Tony Marcuzzo with an attempt for murder." As of Monday morning, the petition had 10,335 signatures.

This man

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Twitter by E. Parkway McDonald's

Comments

