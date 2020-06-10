MEMernet: Anthony Marcuzzo, McDonald's Ice Cream Machine 

Tony, Tony, Tony
Posted to Twitter by @BossesMemphis
Anthony Marcuzzo was excoriated on Memphis social media this weekend after he allegedly rammed protesters with his vehicle in Cooper-Young.
Within moments, Marcuzzo's picture was all over Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. People raged about the incident and raged more later when they realized Marcuzzo was released with a ticket. However, the Memphis Police Department issued a statement afterward saying that they are conducting a further investigation.
Here are some choice tweets:
@PEOPLEOFMEMPHIS — "HEARIN THIS IS THE MF THAT RAN INTO SOMEONE ... OLE SONIC PARKING LOT, DIP CAN HEAD ASS BOY
@Thestablegenius — Real bass pro energy
@Marissakizer — THE ONLY THING HE SAID TO US AFTER ATTEMPTING MURDER IS "I'm trying to get to the lake"
By Friday, there was already a change.org petition called "Charge Tony Marcuzzo with an attempt for murder." As of Monday morning, the petition had 10,335 signatures.
This man
Posted to Twitter by E. Parkway McDonald's
