MEMernet: Anthony Marcuzzo, McDonald's Ice Cream Machine 

Tony, Tony, Tony

click to enlarge

Posted to Twitter by @BossesMemphis

Anthony Marcuzzo was excoriated on Memphis social media this weekend after he allegedly rammed protesters with his vehicle in Cooper-Young.

Within moments, Marcuzzo's picture was all over Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. People raged about the incident and raged more later when they realized Marcuzzo was released with a ticket. However, the Memphis Police Department issued a statement afterward saying that they are conducting a further investigation.

Here are some choice tweets:

@PEOPLEOFMEMPHIS — "HEARIN THIS IS THE MF THAT RAN INTO SOMEONE ... OLE SONIC PARKING LOT, DIP CAN HEAD ASS BOY

@Thestablegenius — Real bass pro energy

@Marissakizer — THE ONLY THING HE SAID TO US AFTER ATTEMPTING MURDER IS "I'm trying to get to the lake"

By Friday, there was already a change.org petition called "Charge Tony Marcuzzo with an attempt for murder." As of Monday morning, the petition had 10,335 signatures.

This man

click to enlarge

Posted to Twitter by E. Parkway McDonald's