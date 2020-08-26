MEMernet: Ass-Flavored Incense, Census Game, and The Mountain Goats 

Unauthorized

click to enlarge

"Are you in Downtown Memphis and need to buy some shit? Come to A. Schwab's. We have literally everything you could possibly need for literally fucking pennies."

Posted to YouTube by Ryan's Shorts, "Memphis Marketing - Unauthorized A. Schwab's Commercial" has instant-classic potential. In it, we find a young man (presumably Ryan) in a paper facemask and Young Avenue Deli T-shirt extolling the virtues of the landmark Beale Street store and its pickles, Elvis gear, barbecue sauce, hats, ass-flavored incense sticks, and much more.

Censotería!

click to enlarge

La Prensa Latina Media, the city of Memphis, and the U.S. Census Bureau introduced a new game to help boost Latinx cooperation in this year's census.

Censotería, a modern twist on the traditional Mexican game of Lotería, will be played on Facebook Live every Sunday at 6 p.m. Get rules, materials, and more at laprensalatina.com/censoteria.

The Mountain Goats

A tweet from the band last week read, "Maximum respect to the citizens of Memphis who saw me out and about on the town when we were recording, said hi, and then kept the news hush-hush."