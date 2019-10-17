MEMernet: Baby Jaguars, Nextdoor's Trick-or-Treat Map 

All the awwws

The Memphis Zoo cranked up the cute machine last week with a post announcing two new baby jaguars. The post had been shared more than 1,400 times as of Monday morning.

"They were born September 4th and are the first baby jaguars at Memphis Zoo in 25 years!" reads the post. "Diego and Phili are both first-time parents and doing a pawsome job. You can still see mom and dad on exhibit, but the babies will remain indoors for a little longer. We'll be having a naming contest soon; more details to follow!"

Treat yourself

This year, add Nextdoor's treat map to your arsenal for full, quality bags of Halloween haul. The neighborhood social network teamed up with Target this year for a user-sourced map of Memphis that shows which houses have treats, which have allergy-free treats, and which are haunted houses.

