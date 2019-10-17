Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 17, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Baby Jaguars, Nextdoor's Trick-or-Treat Map 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

All the awwws

The Memphis Zoo cranked up the cute machine last week with a post announcing two new baby jaguars. The post had been shared more than 1,400 times as of Monday morning.

click to enlarge flyby_10_17_19_i1_memernet1.jpg

"They were born September 4th and are the first baby jaguars at Memphis Zoo in 25 years!" reads the post. "Diego and Phili are both first-time parents and doing a pawsome job. You can still see mom and dad on exhibit, but the babies will remain indoors for a little longer. We'll be having a naming contest soon; more details to follow!"

Posted to Facebook by Memphis Zoo.

click to enlarge flyby_10_17_19_i1_memernet2.png

Treat yourself

This year, add Nextdoor's treat map to your arsenal for full, quality bags of Halloween haul. The neighborhood social network teamed up with Target this year for a user-sourced map of Memphis that shows which houses have treats, which have allergy-free treats, and which are haunted houses.

Posted to Nextdoor by Nextdoor.

