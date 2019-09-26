Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 26, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: B.B. King's Google Doodle and a Tearjerker Reunion 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Doodle for a King

B.B. King was given one of the internet's highest honors for what would have been his 94th birthday last week. The bluesman got a Google Doodle, the home page images you find at google.com.

A video that accompanied King's Doodle followed the man's life from birth to death, highlighting his storied music career.

Viral Reunion

Memphis Animal Services (MAS) went viral last week with a video they warned came with a "tearjerker reunion alert."

Artist Anthony (no last name given) and his dog, BoBo, live together on the streets of Memphis but were separated. BoBo was brought to MAS where a staff member immediately recognized the dog and reunited BoBo and his friend.

That reunion was captured in a video that got likes and upvotes all over the internet. It also got some digital ink in the New York Post and on the Today show.

Tweet of The Week

John Paul Keith (@johnpaulkeith): I'm absolutely convinced there'd be fewer Republicans if fewer people hit their kids.

