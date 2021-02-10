Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 10, 2021

MEMernet: Beautiful Black, Hero Tom Lee, and a Year of Dog Food 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Beautiful Black

Memphis craft breweries raised $8,662 for the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH), they announced on Instagram last week. The money came from sales of Black Is Beautiful, an imperial stout brewed locally as part of a national campaign to "raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Puppy Pantry

Memphis Animal Services said on Instagram last week that it distributed more than 36,600 pounds of pet food last year through its Pet Food Pantry. The figure included about 30,890 pounds of dog food and 4,117 pounds of cat food.

Hero Tom Lee

The Mississippi River Parks Partnership remembered civic hero Tom Lee last week on the first day of Black History Month. In 1925, Lee, who couldn't swim, saved 32 of the 72 people aboard a steamship that capsized on the Mississippi River.

Electric Mist

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

Reddit user mikeclark1982 captured this image of the bright M Bridge climbing from the fog last week.

Comments

