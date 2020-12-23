Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 23, 2020

MEMernet: Best of 2020 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Best of the Year

Thank you, citizens of the MEMernet. You perfectly captured this wild year online for all of us. Here are some of the year's best.

Power of a Post

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Roxie's Grocery blew up after an epic and hilarious post from Kim Scott on the Where Black Memphis Eats Facebook page also blew up, proving the power of the MEMernet.

Lloyd, Lloyd

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

Lloyd Crawford was easily the most-famous star of the MEMernet in 2020. A video captured him confronting a Black Lives Matter supporter in Germantown, telling him, "I'd like you out of my town, quick." Crawford waddled away leaving many to wonder if he was drunk or (as one on Twitter speculated) he "shate his pants."

Tweet of the Year

"I thought for sure it would be a Trump war that would bring us ruin. I would never have guessed it would be a plague." — John Paul Keith

Editor's Pick

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

ADVERTISEMENT

