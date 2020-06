MEMernet: BLM’s Bail Fund, Antifa, and, Well, Just a Nice Sunset 

That church is in St. Petersburg Florida. Here's the other side of that sign pic.twitter.com/Z2JCWvAJGL — George 'Spanky' McFarland (@george_spanky) June 1, 2020

Last year, I introduced a resolution condemning Antifa's violent actions and urging POTUS to address this extremist movement. Thank you, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, for designating Antifa a terrorist organization. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) June 1, 2020

All right, this one is not from Memphis (it’s St. Petersburg, Florida, apparently) but it was making the rounds through the Memphis Twitterati Monday morning. Also, you should just see this.Also, check out deeper coverage of Memphis protests in this week's digital issue.Tennessee Rep. Mark Green (R- 7th District) tweeted Monday morning that, yeah, he was condemning Antifa way, way, way before President Donald Trump was . What Trump proposes is probably unconstitutional. And he hasn't actually done it yet, as Green seems to think. Oh, and y'all know Antifa is short for anti-fascists, right?