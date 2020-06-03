Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 03, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: BLM’s Bail Fund, Antifa, and, Well, Just a Nice Sunset 

by Toby Sells

News You Can Use
You Should See This
All right, this one is not from Memphis (it’s St. Petersburg, Florida, apparently) but it was making the rounds through the Memphis Twitterati Monday morning. Also, you should just see this.


Also, check out deeper coverage of Memphis protests in this week's digital issue.

Anti-Antifa Before It Was Cool
Tennessee Rep. Mark Green (R- 7th District) tweeted Monday morning that, yeah, he was condemning Antifa way, way, way before President Donald Trump was. What Trump proposes is probably unconstitutional. And he hasn't actually done it yet, as Green seems to think. Oh, and y'all know Antifa is short for anti-fascists, right?

Just Take a Moment
Nice sunset a few days ago from r/memphis

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

This American Carnage
Justice for All: Existing as a Person of Color Can Get You Killed
The Funky Side of Protest: New Tracks From the Mighty Souls Brass Band
Reunion: Libby Copeland’s The Lost Family
It’s Not Time: Tsunami Not Ready for Flood of Dine-in Customers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Toby Sells

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation