MEMernet: Buns Out, God Loves Memphis Mane 

#sunsoutbunsout
If you were on social media at all last week, you probably saw this man.
The post went sort of Memphis-viral, appearing at times on Facebook, Twitter, and, of course, NextDoor.
The original post reads: "Y'all. As I walked Arlo this morning in my lovely Central Gardens neighborhood, this is what I saw. I even waved and said good morning, thinking he'd scurry inside. Nope! He smiled and waved back while watering the porch flowers, with no qualms at all! #itsnoteven11amyet #socksjockhatandready #itshotbutnotthathot #sunsoutbunsout #memphisashell #ilovemidtown #itsneverdull"
Posted to Facebook by Audra Eickhoff.
Yeah, mane
Spoiler alert: It's an ad for The Church at the Well.
Posted to Reddit by u/besame15.
Holy!
"Let's reclaim the holy land."
Posted to the fishing memes subreddit by u/the_shrimp_boi.
