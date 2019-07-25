MEMernet: Buns Out, God Loves Memphis Mane 

#sunsoutbunsout

If you were on social media at all last week, you probably saw this man.

The post went sort of Memphis-viral, appearing at times on Facebook, Twitter, and, of course, NextDoor.

The original post reads: "Y'all. As I walked Arlo this morning in my lovely Central Gardens neighborhood, this is what I saw. I even waved and said good morning, thinking he'd scurry inside. Nope! He smiled and waved back while watering the porch flowers, with no qualms at all! #itsnoteven11amyet #socksjockhatandready #itshotbutnotthathot #sunsoutbunsout #memphisashell #ilovemidtown #itsneverdull"

click to enlarge

Posted to Facebook by Audra Eickhoff.

Yeah, mane

click to enlarge

Spoiler alert: It's an ad for The Church at the Well.

Posted to Reddit by u/besame15.

Holy!

"Let's reclaim the holy land."

click to enlarge

Posted to the fishing memes subreddit by u/the_shrimp_boi.