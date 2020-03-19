Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 19, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Corona-moji, Hoarding King Cobra Tallboys 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Emoji time?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had just announced a state of emergency. Major sporting events were canceled. In a news-blast, mobile notification about all of it, The Daily Memphian equalled the gravity of the news with what is formally known as (according to emojipedia.org) the "Face with Thermometer" emoji.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Another virus

We don't like it, but a Memphis video from Fox13 made it around the world over the last two weeks. In it, CNN (aren't y'all supposed to be like hella busy RN?) said "several people were seen on camera taking some unusual precautions to protect against the COVID-19 outbreak."

The global response to this viral video was disgusting.

Hoarder

Memphis Reddit user B1gR1g posted that his wife said "I'm really bad at this hoarding thing." The attached photo showed a case of the user's signature King Cobra tallboys, some Corky's barbecue sauce, some dry rub from the Bar-B-Q Shop, and some toilet paper.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

