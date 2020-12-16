MEMernet: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive, Tigers at Target, and the McRib 

Wheels down

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived here Sunday. FedEX Corp. captured this historic moment in a tweet that could not have come soon enough.

click to enlarge

Positive 2020?

University of Memphis president Dr. David Rudd tweeted a bold statement last week. "One thing got much better in 2020."

click to enlarge

McRib Vaccine

E. Parkway McDonalds is still going strong on Twitter even though the restaurant there is not (it closed years ago). The account captured this gross but weirdly accurate moment in time last week as the mysterious McRib sandwich reappeared.