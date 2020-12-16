Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 16, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive, Tigers at Target, and the McRib 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Wheels down

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived here Sunday. FedEX Corp. captured this historic moment in a tweet that could not have come soon enough.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Positive 2020?

University of Memphis president Dr. David Rudd tweeted a bold statement last week. "One thing got much better in 2020."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

McRib Vaccine

E. Parkway McDonalds is still going strong on Twitter even though the restaurant there is not (it closed years ago). The account captured this gross but weirdly accurate moment in time last week as the mysterious McRib sandwich reappeared.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

