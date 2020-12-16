MEMernet: COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive, Tigers at Target, and the McRib 

Wheels down
The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived here Sunday. FedEX Corp. captured this historic moment in a tweet that could not have come soon enough.
Positive 2020?
University of Memphis president Dr. David Rudd tweeted a bold statement last week. "One thing got much better in 2020."
McRib Vaccine
E. Parkway McDonalds is still going strong on Twitter even though the restaurant there is not (it closed years ago). The account captured this gross but weirdly accurate moment in time last week as the mysterious McRib sandwich reappeared.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.