April 15, 2020

MEMernet: COVID Comments, TP for sale 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Hot Comments!

Ooh, boy, things got spicy in the comments last week, this time in the city's Facebook broadcast of a daily briefing of the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force.

Celina Engles took the moment to post flu death numbers over the last two years. Well, Sara Ray reminded her those numbers were from an entire year, not just a few weeks, as with the coronavirus.

"I'm so sick of seeing this 'argument,'" Ray wrote.

Engles countered: "Sara Ray I have facts that prove someone in Texas had the covid-19 [sic] in November."

Things spiraled hilariously out of control until Engles tried to burn the whole thing down with this scalding missive: "You're also a sick human being for laughing at the fact that thousands die yearly from the flu." To which Ray responded, "I was laughing at your calling me an idiot and ... " Well, it went on like that for a while.

Two others sparred briefly (but also hilariously!) in the same comments thread. Joy Brown wrote, "God protect our president n [sic] country from Obama n [sic] his cronies … " Esbeidi Diaz Stewart retorted, "Wow, why wasn't it 'God may protect all of us from this virus.'"

For Connoisseurs

Timothy Thomas, a Nextdoor user in Cooper-Young, offered up a roll of toilet paper for $100,000 this week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

"Its vintage birthday toilet paper," he explained. "Who's having a birthday?! Make offer."

