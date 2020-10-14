Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 14, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: COVID’s Web and Sexy Treats 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

COVID's Web

Citizens of the MEMernet have been sharing photos of the hilarious Halloween decorations at this Central Gardens home.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

The scene is an IRL political cartoon. In it, Donald Trump is spider-webbed to a tree surrounded by coronavirus particles. Imaginary polling data shows the homeowner is a front-runner to win Halloween.

Dog whistle?

Memphis Reddit users talked through the seemingly odd price of a propane tank at a West Memphis Tru Value hardware store last week.

The store had the tanks listed at $14.88. Some believed the price referenced the 14/88 white supremacy symbol. The "Fourteen Words" slogan seeks to secure a future for "our people" and "white children." The "88" is a veiled reference to "H," the eighth letter of the alphabet, which together is "Heil Hitler."

Memphis Reddit users thought the price was too arbitrary to be anything other than a dog whistle and that tank prices are usually higher than that.

Sexy treats

Over on the Where Black Memphis Eats Facebook group, someone requested this dessert but with chocolate-covered strawberries.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Halloween Cartel
Grub Life: Chef David Todd is Cooking Healthy
Still Kicking: 901 FC’s Strange and Disappointing Season Ends
Self HEELP: HEELS Release Motivational EPs
2020 Vision: Indie Memphis Film Festival Moves Outdoors and Online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

News Blog

New Virus Cases Rise By 144

Toby Sells 10/14/2020

Letter From The Editor

The Halloween Cartel

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/14/2020

Food & Wine

Grub Life: Chef David Todd is Cooking Healthy

Michael Donahue 10/14/2020

Sports Feature

Still Kicking: 901 FC’s Strange and Disappointing Season Ends

Samuel X. Cicci 10/14/2020

We Recommend

Time Warp: Zombies Take the Drive-In this Saturday

Julie Ray 10/14/2020

We Recommend

Edge Motor Museum Hosts Car Show this Weekend

Julie Ray 10/14/2020

Music Features

Self HEELP: HEELS Release Motivational EPs

Jesse Davis 10/14/2020

The Rant

Disconnected: Don’t Make Me Pull This TV Over

Dennis Phillippi 10/14/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: COVID’s Web and Sexy Treats

10/14/2020

The Fly-By

Opening Overton

Toby Sells 10/14/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation