MEMernet: Demographics, Catalytic Converters, and a Lost Duck 

Memphis Rides

Posted to Reddit u/betweenthewinds

Catalytic

At least five Nextdoor users have had the catalytic converters stolen from their parked cars in recent weeks. The thieves strike at night and surprise the car's owner with a mess in the morning.

"According to the repair shop, I'm the 9th person they've seen in two weeks," Zach Carr wrote in a post last week.

Just Ducky

It's the magic of the internet, really. Last week, Nextdoor user Ashley Bruneau found a duck and posted its photo with a simple plea: "Is this your duck?"

Yep. Within a day, the duck was digitally reunited with its owners. Stephanie and Ti-Pei Feng claimed it. But as of press time the two had not been able to contact the original poster. Now we wait.

Tweet of the Week

@Midtownbuck put Trump's motorcade crowd into perspective in a weekend tweet.