Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 18, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Demographics, Catalytic Converters, and a Lost Duck 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Memphis Rides

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Reddit u/betweenthewinds

Catalytic

At least five Nextdoor users have had the catalytic converters stolen from their parked cars in recent weeks. The thieves strike at night and surprise the car's owner with a mess in the morning.

"According to the repair shop, I'm the 9th person they've seen in two weeks," Zach Carr wrote in a post last week.

Just Ducky

It's the magic of the internet, really. Last week, Nextdoor user Ashley Bruneau found a duck and posted its photo with a simple plea: "Is this your duck?"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

Yep. Within a day, the duck was digitally reunited with its owners. Stephanie and Ti-Pei Feng claimed it. But as of press time the two had not been able to contact the original poster. Now we wait.

Tweet of the Week

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

@Midtownbuck put Trump's motorcade crowd into perspective in a weekend tweet.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Bailey Bigger: Confronting Traumas Through Music
Election Commission “End-Run”: Phillips Announces Partial Purchase of ES&S Machines for Collierville Runoff Elections
The Circle Game
Little Gourmet: Toddler Enjoys “Grownup” Meals on Instagram
Wrong Turn: A Minor Traffic Violation Becomes a Nightmare
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation