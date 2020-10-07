Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 07, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Domestic Violence, Rhodes Scholar, and Freddy Krueger 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Domestic Violence

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Monday that domestic violence rises during the holidays, but those holidays "might surprise you," and posted this sobering infographic.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Posted to Twitter by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Rhodes?

Rhodes College got brief time in the national spotlight last week. President Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said prospective Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was a "Rhodes scholar."

She was not. The Twitterati straightened it out. Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove's tweet on it was retweeted more than 48,000 times.

"'She also is a Rhodes scholar,' Trump's @PressSec says of Amy Coney Barrett, who did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford, but instead received her B.A. from Rhodes College in Tennessee."

McEnany acknowledged the flub saying, "My bad."

Lot going on here

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

Posted to YouTube by Kingpin Skinny Pimp

Memphis rapper Kingpin Skinny Pimp posted a brief YouTube video from a Hollywood sidewalk this week.

In it, Freddy Krueger — in a perfect Southern accent and with a flourish of his famous knives — proclaims "North Memphis, baby!"

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Have a Blessed Day!
Unmasked: Republicans Gather for Two Campaign Events
Taco Time! Eleven Memphians Share Their Favorite Local Tacos
Iris at GPAC: A Virtual/Hybrid Concert Debut
Save Yourselves! Millennials Take On Alien Invasion. Laughs Ensue.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Have a Blessed Day!

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/07/2020

The Rant

Wrong Turn: How I Took a Drive on the Dark Side

Stephanie Painter 10/07/2020

Food & Wine

It’s Tapped! Exploring the Origins of Oktoberfest

Richard Murff 10/07/2020

Food & Wine

Sushi Jimmi and Temoor Sarwar Partner in New Restaurant

Michael Donahue 10/07/2020

Food & Wine

Hook Point Brewing Company Landing Soon in Collierville

Julia Baker 10/07/2020

Cover Feature

Taco Time! Eleven Memphians Share Their Favorite Local Tacos

Taco Enthusiasts 10/07/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Domestic Violence, Rhodes Scholar, and Freddy Krueger

10/07/2020

The Fly-By

FedEx Seeks to Hire Thousands of Memphis Employees

Flyer Staff 10/07/2020

We Recommend

Black Lodge Hosts “Queer Horror” Outdoor Screening Event

Julie Ray 10/07/2020

We Recommend

Tennessee Shakespeare Hosts Coriolanus Salon (Live and Live-Streamed) This Weekend

Julie Ray 10/07/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation