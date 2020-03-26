Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 26, 2020

MEMernet: Encouragement, Krogering, and Silver Linings 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Encouraged!

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

"Notes of encouragement captured on my afternoon walk."

Posted to Instagram by natvangundy.

Krogering

Life's tough RN and it's easy to complain. It helps! So that's just what many were doing on Nextdoor last week, especially about trips to Kroger.

"They don't have the self-check kiosk open, so you can pay and get out fast!" wrote Roy Haithcock. "You have the pleasure of standing in line with 50 other customers."

"No disinfectant wipes for the shopping carts," wrote Mary Kohler. "You could barely get through the aisles. I had to wait 25 minutes to check out."

Sanctity of Life

Reddit user dropped_the_chief wrote, "To the anti-abortion protesters on Poplar in Midtown: Nothing against y'all or your cause, but please respect the sanctity of life and stop gathering in public until the pandemic is over."

Silver lining?

Memphis rap icon Project Pat said on Instagram, "Bout to save alotta money wit this RONA." The accompanying video showed him throwing money at strippers on television.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

