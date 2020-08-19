MEMernet: “Fix These Roads,” “Dad Collection,” and Swimming in Wolf River 

Silent Protest
A baby doll taped to a post by the CVS at Union and Cooper held a sign last week that read: "fix these fucking roads."
Posted to Instagram by tobysells
Trashy Porn
"So, I'd love to know who dumped their 'dad collection' in my recycle bin on north Autumn," wrote Nextdoor user Doug Barnes of the Evergreen Historic District.
Clean Wolf?
A video shot Saturday by Reddit user u/trailsonsmountains found dozens of people swimming in the Wolf River near Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Parkway (under the bridge near Chick-fil-A).
The debate ranged from the Wolf being totally safe for swimming to some saying it's "absolutely disgusting," citing syringes, pollution, and dead bodies.
