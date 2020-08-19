Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 19, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: “Fix These Roads,” “Dad Collection,” and Swimming in Wolf River 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

by Flyer Staff

Silent Protest

click to enlarge flyby_08_20_20_memernet_i1.png

A baby doll taped to a post by the CVS at Union and Cooper held a sign last week that read: "fix these fucking roads."

Posted to Instagram by tobysells

Trashy Porn

click to enlarge flyby_08_20_20_memernet_i2.jpg

"So, I'd love to know who dumped their 'dad collection' in my recycle bin on north Autumn," wrote Nextdoor user Doug Barnes of the Evergreen Historic District.

Clean Wolf?

click to enlarge flyby_08_20_20_memernet_i3.jpg

A video shot Saturday by Reddit user u/trailsonsmountains found dozens of people swimming in the Wolf River near Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Parkway (under the bridge near Chick-fil-A).

The debate ranged from the Wolf being totally safe for swimming to some saying it's "absolutely disgusting," citing syringes, pollution, and dead bodies.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Racism is the Existential Horror in Lovecraft Country
The She Shed Food Truck: Not ‘Girly Food’
Beside Still Waters: The Life and Art of Jeanne Seagle
From “Big Jim” to The Farmer’s Revenge, Alyssa Moore Finds Relief in Creation
Partnership Formed to Combat PPE Waste
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Flyer Staff

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation