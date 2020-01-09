Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 09, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: “Frayser Is Wild,” “Robbed at Gunpoint,” and Waxahatchee 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

"Frayser is wild"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/Ceannfort

"Robbed at Gunpoint"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Robin Perkins, of Cooper-Young, described a harrowing robbery in the neighborhood on NextDoor last week.

"At 2 a.m., my upstairs neighbor was robbed at gunpoint going into his apartment. The suspect had an AK.

"His friend's purse was taken, and he was struck across the face. I love CY. But this has come so close to my front door. Crime is everywhere. Very scary."

Waxa-Sun

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_4.jpg

Indie singer/songwriter sensation Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) stopped by Sun Studios with some pals last week. An Instagram post shows the four of them (Crutchfield far right) recreating the iconic Million Dollar Quartet photo.

