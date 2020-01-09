MEMernet: “Frayser Is Wild,” “Robbed at Gunpoint,” and Waxahatchee 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

"Frayser is wild"

click to enlarge

Posted to Reddit by u/Ceannfort

"Robbed at Gunpoint"

click to enlarge

Robin Perkins, of Cooper-Young, described a harrowing robbery in the neighborhood on NextDoor last week.

"At 2 a.m., my upstairs neighbor was robbed at gunpoint going into his apartment. The suspect had an AK.

"His friend's purse was taken, and he was struck across the face. I love CY. But this has come so close to my front door. Crime is everywhere. Very scary."

Waxa-Sun

click to enlarge

Indie singer/songwriter sensation Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) stopped by Sun Studios with some pals last week. An Instagram post shows the four of them (Crutchfield far right) recreating the iconic Million Dollar Quartet photo.