MEMernet: “Frayser Is Wild,” “Robbed at Gunpoint,” and Waxahatchee 

"Frayser is wild"
Posted to Reddit by u/Ceannfort
"Robbed at Gunpoint"
Robin Perkins, of Cooper-Young, described a harrowing robbery in the neighborhood on NextDoor last week.
"At 2 a.m., my upstairs neighbor was robbed at gunpoint going into his apartment. The suspect had an AK.
"His friend's purse was taken, and he was struck across the face. I love CY. But this has come so close to my front door. Crime is everywhere. Very scary."
Waxa-Sun
Indie singer/songwriter sensation Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) stopped by Sun Studios with some pals last week. An Instagram post shows the four of them (Crutchfield far right) recreating the iconic Million Dollar Quartet photo.
