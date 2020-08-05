Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 05, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Good Trouble, Tweet of the Week, & Penny and Mickey 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Good Trouble

Rep. Steve Cohen paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis last week.

"I will never forget his words and his wisdom, and it has been an honor to serve with him [in] Congress. #GoodTrouble"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Twitter by Steve Cohen

Tweet of the Week

"If Trump has proven anything it's that wanna be dictators really need to be less predictable. Delay the election? Get the fuck out of here with that bull shit." — Shea Flinn (@FlinnShady)

Good Question

"Did anyone else start humming Footloose when they got to the part of the current Shelby Co. health directive that says no dancing in restaurants?"

Reddit user u/yodaboat added a poll to this query, and 54 of the 84 voters last week said, "No. I've never seen the movie and I hate dancing."

Penny the Mouse

"The @nba Restart Begins today! @mickeymouse heard everyone talking about the The Best Duos in the Bubble, so he called his good friend @iam1cent to come back and join him in @waltdisneyworld #dynamicduo #thenbaisback #thenbabubble"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to instagram by memphis_mbb

