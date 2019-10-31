MEMernet: Graceland G-7, Titanic Potholes, and "Dis Tornado" 

G-7 at Graceland
A New Yorker cartoon had Donald Trump considering Graceland as an alternative site for the G-7.
Dis tornado
Severe weather tore through Memphis last week, taking many by surprise as they woke up to the sound of tornado alarms. The storm took Memphis Twitter by storm, too.
"I hope dis tornado swing by my job & rip dat MF out tha ground," wrote Emmet Durley.
"My girl phone start ringing at 6 a.m. I'm like who tf is flash flood," Deion Sanders tweeted.
"Sirens so mf loud I thought we was finna have a purge!!" wrote Karla Denise.
Wolver-Rendezvous
An online version of X-Men comic spinoff Marauders found Wolverine issuing a shopping list to Kitty Pride. Top of the list? Ribs.
"From Rendezvous in Memphis (they'll FedEx it to you)," reads the list. "Have dry ice ready."
Titanic potholes
Posted to Reddit by u/Iswearimnotavampire.
