Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 31, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Graceland G-7, Titanic Potholes, and "Dis Tornado" 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

G-7 at Graceland

A New Yorker cartoon had Donald Trump considering Graceland as an alternative site for the G-7.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Dis tornado

Severe weather tore through Memphis last week, taking many by surprise as they woke up to the sound of tornado alarms. The storm took Memphis Twitter by storm, too.

"I hope dis tornado swing by my job & rip dat MF out tha ground," wrote Emmet Durley.

"My girl phone start ringing at 6 a.m. I'm like who tf is flash flood," Deion Sanders tweeted.

"Sirens so mf loud I thought we was finna have a purge!!" wrote Karla Denise.

Wolver-Rendezvous

An online version of X-Men comic spinoff Marauders found Wolverine issuing a shopping list to Kitty Pride. Top of the list? Ribs.

"From Rendezvous in Memphis (they'll FedEx it to you)," reads the list. "Have dry ice ready."

Titanic potholes

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/Iswearimnotavampire.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Gray Canary Sous Chef Heats Things up on Stage and in the Kitchen

Michael Donahue 10/31/2019

The Rant

Lend a Hand. Help Make Life Better for Others.

Maya Smith 10/31/2019

Music Features

Time Is Tight: The Life and Times of Booker T. Jones

Alex Greene 10/31/2019

We Recommend

In Memory: Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival this Saturday

Julia Baker 10/31/2019

We Recommend

Pop-Up Shop and Memphis Sandwich Clique Meet Up this Sunday

Julia Baker 10/31/2019

Politics Feature

City Election’s Final Races Head Into the Stretch

Jackson Baker 10/31/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Graceland G-7, Titanic Potholes, and "Dis Tornado"

10/31/2019

Cover Feature

Film For All!

Chris McCoy 10/31/2019

Editorial

Thing One, Thing Two

10/31/2019

Music Blog

Hernando's Hide-A-Way Opens October 31st with a Halloween Party

Michael Donahue 10/30/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • #FreeManuel

    Southern Poverty Law Center steps in for a jailed Memphis journalist.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Apr 19, 2018

  • Birthing a Center

    Choices re-claims feminist health care with new site.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Sep 6, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation