August 08, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Hack Memphis & 901 Memes 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Hack Memphis

Last week, Reddit user runfreedog asked the internet for pro-tips or life hacks for living in Memphis.

Memphisvol8668: If you want to feel alive, drive in the lane closest to the sidewalk on Poplar in either direction.

KimJongHard-un: Or, alternatively, ride in the middle lane between a MATA bus and an 18-wheeler.

PenBandit: There's no such thing as jaywalking in Memphis. If there's no traffic, go on and cross. No one cares. We joke about turning your flashers on to park anywhere. This is not true. The parking enforcement people Downtown are some MFing, grade-A ninjas.

plentyinsane: If you grocery shop on weekends, do it (Sunday) morning when everyone is at church.

Memphis AF

That moment when FedEx said screw it and turned Memphis AF.

Posted to Facebook by Memphis Memes 901.

