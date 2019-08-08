MEMernet: Hack Memphis & 901 Memes 

MLG&Waiting
Hack Memphis
Last week, Reddit user runfreedog asked the internet for pro-tips or life hacks for living in Memphis.
Memphisvol8668: If you want to feel alive, drive in the lane closest to the sidewalk on Poplar in either direction.
KimJongHard-un: Or, alternatively, ride in the middle lane between a MATA bus and an 18-wheeler.
PenBandit: There's no such thing as jaywalking in Memphis. If there's no traffic, go on and cross. No one cares. We joke about turning your flashers on to park anywhere. This is not true. The parking enforcement people Downtown are some MFing, grade-A ninjas.
plentyinsane: If you grocery shop on weekends, do it (Sunday) morning when everyone is at church.
Memphis AF
That moment when FedEx said screw it and turned Memphis AF.
