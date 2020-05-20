MEMernet: I-240, Beauty Shop, and Cohen 

This video of Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) originally appeared on Reddit's r/publicfreakout subreddit. In the short, but fiery clip, a purple-gloved Cohen pulls no punches on Republicans. Cohen said they refused to pull $100 billion in federal money that would go, largely, to wealthy Americans.Then he goes off on masks and Jesse James and thievery, and then throws Trump and Pence under the bus for good measure.The clip would also feel right at home at r/whoadude sub.

