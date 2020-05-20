Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 20, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: I-240, Beauty Shop, and Cohen 

by Toby Sells
Never Stop
A little Sunday motivation from r/memphis

That Poor Kid
Memphis Beauty supply store starter pack from r/memphis

Masked Men
This video of Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) originally appeared on Reddit's r/publicfreakout subreddit. In the short, but fiery clip, a purple-gloved Cohen pulls no punches on Republicans. Cohen said they refused to pull $100 billion in federal money that would go, largely, to wealthy Americans.

Then he goes off on masks and Jesse James and thievery, and then throws Trump and Pence under the bus for good measure.

The clip would also feel right at home at r/whoadude sub.
    
MIC DROP from r/memphis

