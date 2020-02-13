Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 13, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: ‘I Hit People with Coffee Pots,’ Fox13’s Darrell Greene’s in Time-Out 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

"I hit people with coffee pots"

Nextdoor user Larry Sides unleashed this amazing, blazing chaos in a post last week titled, "Joe woods response to my post."

"I never threatened you but if you did call the police he will you all be out here Tuesday I threatened you want time I said I was scared for my life for you from you because you have stab people in sent people out of here and ambulances out that every last text did you ever wrote and at 1 time of anything about threatening you I said I'm scared to you because you have stab people I hit people with coffee pots and put him in the hospital."

Posted to Nextdoor by Larry Sides

Lady and the ...

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

"The unbiased 'quality' of our local CBS News affiliate," wrote Reddit user u/lkjhiujyrres5 last week during the State of the Union address.

Posted to Reddit by u/lkjhiujyrres5

Calling It

Fox13 anchor Darrell Greene ended up in hot water after a cold-weather tweet last week. As snow fell Friday morning, Greene posted:

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Later, he wrote, "They made me take [the tweet] down and stripped me of my 'calling' powers for 6 months."

