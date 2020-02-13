MEMernet: ‘I Hit People with Coffee Pots,’ Fox13’s Darrell Greene’s in Time-Out 

"I hit people with coffee pots"
Nextdoor user Larry Sides unleashed this amazing, blazing chaos in a post last week titled, "Joe woods response to my post."
"I never threatened you but if you did call the police he will you all be out here Tuesday I threatened you want time I said I was scared for my life for you from you because you have stab people in sent people out of here and ambulances out that every last text did you ever wrote and at 1 time of anything about threatening you I said I'm scared to you because you have stab people I hit people with coffee pots and put him in the hospital."
Posted to Nextdoor by Larry Sides
Lady and the ...
"The unbiased 'quality' of our local CBS News affiliate," wrote Reddit user u/lkjhiujyrres5 last week during the State of the Union address.
Posted to Reddit by u/lkjhiujyrres5
Calling It
Fox13 anchor Darrell Greene ended up in hot water after a cold-weather tweet last week. As snow fell Friday morning, Greene posted:
Later, he wrote, "They made me take [the tweet] down and stripped me of my 'calling' powers for 6 months."
