MEMernet: Jedi on Sam Cooper, Wild Bill's Juke Joint Goes Digital, and TP Signs 

I am your father

A Jedi and a Sith battled it out on the pedestrian bridge over Sam Cooper on May 4th. Images of the two unidentified warriors popped up all over Memphis social media last week.

Posted to Facebook by Chase Yarwood-Gustafson

Wildin' Out (at home)

Wild Bill's Juke Joint has been (digitally) cranking up every weekend, bringing blues, soul, and more right to your browser.

Tips are accepted on Cash App and PayPal. Song requests can be made in the stream's Facebook Live comments.

It's a Sign

Reddit user Barangaria saw this sign in Tipton County and "had to share." Thank you.