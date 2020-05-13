Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 13, 2020

MEMernet: Jedi on Sam Cooper, Wild Bill's Juke Joint Goes Digital, and TP Signs 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

I am your father

A Jedi and a Sith battled it out on the pedestrian bridge over Sam Cooper on May 4th. Images of the two unidentified warriors popped up all over Memphis social media last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Chase Yarwood-Gustafson

Wildin' Out (at home)

Wild Bill's Juke Joint has been (digitally) cranking up every weekend, bringing blues, soul, and more right to your browser.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Tips are accepted on Cash App and PayPal. Song requests can be made in the stream's Facebook Live comments.

It's a Sign

Reddit user Barangaria saw this sign in Tipton County and "had to share." Thank you.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

