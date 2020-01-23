Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 23, 2020

MEMernet: Kristin on Cue, Alexa's Memphis Forecast, and Sen. Raumesh Akbari 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

"Violet, Violet!"

click to enlarge flyby_memernet1.jpg

The Orpheum's Kristin Bennett had a bubble-blowing contest with Zakiya Baptiste (who plays the gum-chewing champion Violet Beauregarde in the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory now at the Orpheum) on her web show "Kristin on Cue" last week.

Baptiste admitted she chews so much gum during the performances her jaw gets tired. Bennett lost the contest.

Your Monthly Forecast

@AlexaMemphis: Alexa, when will the dreary weather end?

@memphisweather1: Alexa, late March.

Posted to Twitter by @memphisweather1

On the Floor

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Memphis state Sen. Raumesh Akbari took us to her desk on the floor of the state Senate last week (via Facebook).

There, we found a pink cup and a throwback Shirley Chisholm pin with her 1972 campaign slogan "Unbought and Unbossed."

