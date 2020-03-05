MEMernet: Lemon for Sale, Worst Place to Sh*t 

Lemon

Want to buy a guaranteed "lemon edition" 2020 Lemon? Head on over to the Memphis section of Facebook Marketplace. Facebook user Drakkor Washington has it on offer for only $4,000.

click to enlarge

Chicken Shit

Instagram's ever-vigilant Memphis bathroom connoisseur memplops gave a rare look into the facilities of one very special chicken last week.

If you read the Flyer, you know Hernando's Hide-A-Way offers Chicken Shit Bingo every Sunday night. Haven't been? Well, have a look at the board.

click to enlarge

As for a review, memplops gave the bingo chicken coop a 0/10 on ambiance as "hundreds of people are going watch you take a shit."

King Flop

Lebron James gave a stunning performance in Memphis Saturday in a loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Griz shooting guard Dillon Brooks tapped James on the chin; no question about that. But "replays caught The King executing an Oscar-worthy flop" in exchange, according to the Clutch Points sports blog.

click to enlarge

Posted to Twitter by The Bleacher Report