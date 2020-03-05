Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 05, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Lemon for Sale, Worst Place to Sh*t 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Lemon

Want to buy a guaranteed "lemon edition" 2020 Lemon? Head on over to the Memphis section of Facebook Marketplace. Facebook user Drakkor Washington has it on offer for only $4,000.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Chicken Shit

Instagram's ever-vigilant Memphis bathroom connoisseur memplops gave a rare look into the facilities of one very special chicken last week.

If you read the Flyer, you know Hernando's Hide-A-Way offers Chicken Shit Bingo every Sunday night. Haven't been? Well, have a look at the board.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

As for a review, memplops gave the bingo chicken coop a 0/10 on ambiance as "hundreds of people are going watch you take a shit."

King Flop

Lebron James gave a stunning performance in Memphis Saturday in a loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Griz shooting guard Dillon Brooks tapped James on the chin; no question about that. But "replays caught The King executing an Oscar-worthy flop" in exchange, according to the Clutch Points sports blog.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Twitter by The Bleacher Report

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Huey's Turns 50

Lorna Field 03/05/2020

Food & Wine

Slide on In: A Visit to the Downtown Slider Inn

Meghan Stuthard 03/05/2020

The Rant

Tiger Hoops: How UM Basketball History Has Shaped Us

Aram G. Goudsouzian 03/05/2020

Art Feature

Chef Dorje Meta Moves from Cooking to Tattooing

Michael Donahue 03/05/2020

Music Features

Stone Crush: New Collection of Modern Memphis Soul Released

Jesse Davis 03/05/2020

We Recommend

Dixon Hosts Women in the Arts Event

Julia Baker 03/05/2020

We Recommend

Dogs on Parade: Mardi Growl at Overton Park Saturday

Julia Baker 03/05/2020

Sports Feature

The Return of Larry Finch

Frank Murtaugh 03/05/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Lemon for Sale, Worst Place to Sh*t

03/05/2020

Cover Feature

Meddlesome Wins Bracket Challenge. Plus, News on Brews from All Over Town

Toby Sells 03/05/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Birthing a Center

    Choices re-claims feminist health care with new site.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Sep 6, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation