July 01, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Lloyd Crawford, Underwear, and Pride Paint 

A video goes viral, the city makes a unique ask, and painting the crosswalk in C-Y.

by Toby Sells
MEMernet is a weekly roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Lordy, Lloyd
Does everyone in Shelby County know Lloyd Crawford by now?

If so, they might even know his company, work address, phone number, email address, and some other, uh, observations about him. How? Well, he showed us. By "us" I mean every single person on the entire internet.

On Saturday, Twitter user @edwardnelson4tn was holding a Black Lives Matter poster on a street in Germantown. He said he got stares, a few middle fingers, and some shouts from passing cars. But Lloyd Crawford took it many physical steps further.

Here you go:


Lordy, Lloyd.

He was trending on Memphis Twitter over the weekend. By Monday morning, the 36-second video had been seen nearly 528,000 times.

Memphis internet people marveled at Crawford's bold flash of his business card. Wendi Thomas had the best one.  

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-29_at_9.14.53_am.png

Others were concerned, saying showing Crawford's information was indeed an attempt to "dox" him.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-29_at_9.17.37_am.png

Others noted the Trump sticker on Crawford's car, his short fingernails, and the, uh, peculiar way he walked off.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-29_at_9.20.45_am.png

WMCTV received a statement from Crawford's company, Financial Consulting Group, on Sunday. The statement said "the white man protestor" egged Crawford on and some other stuff. But the writing of the statement itself led many to wonder if it is real at all. The Memphis Flyer requested a statement from the company on Crawford (asking whether or not the man would remain with the company) but had not received one as of press time.

Safety Underwear
The city of Memphis urged citizens to treat their face masks like underwear. It's actually pretty solid advice.


Pride Paint
Satisfying on so many levels, Mid-South Pride live-streamed Sunday's painting of the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young.



