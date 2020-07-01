MEMernet: Lloyd Crawford, Underwear, and Pride Paint 

Safety Underwear The city of Memphis urged citizens to treat their face masks like underwear. It's actually pretty solid advice. Pride Paint Satisfying on so many levels, Mid-South Pride live-streamed Sunday's painting of the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



