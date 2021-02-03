Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 03, 2021 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Marsha Dragged and Save Black Lodge Video 

Blackburn’s tweets turned against her and Black Lodge starts an Indiegogo to get through COVID-19.

Marsha's Turnaround

The internet dragged Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn last week. George Takei (yes, that one) summed it up in a tweet that said, "How it started, how it's going, etc."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Takei showed two tweets from Blackburn. In one from October 2020, she blasted then-presidential-candidate Joe Biden for being "all talk and no action." In another from last week, she blasted Biden for his many and quick actions as president saying, "30 executive orders and actions signed in only three days' time. @POTUS, you can't govern with a pen and a phone."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

In a response, Jaime Harrison, current chairman of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted at Blackburn saying "you've been in Congress for almost 20 years. You have only sponsored three bills that have become law: two were to rename post offices and the other to study a battlefield."

Save Black Lodge

Owners of Black Lodge video store launched an Indiegogo this month to "pay our rent until we can get to the other side of COVID.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3_copy.jpg

"Right now we're making enough to pay our employees and almost all of our other bills, but rent is what's killing us," reads the site. As of press time, the store had earned $9,233 of its $25,000 goal.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Turn and Face the Change
Free at Last: The Story of FreeSol
Out of the Past: Joe Cooper Mulls a Re-emergence
Life, Death, and Laughs: Buried by the Bernards Premieres on Netflix
Papi’s Pepper Sauce: How a Collierville Couple Turned a Pepper Patch into a Business
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Turn and Face the Change

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/03/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Marsha Dragged and Save Black Lodge Video

02/03/2021

We Recommend

“Dis/contented Realities” Exhibition Opens at Urevbu Contemporary

Julie Ray 02/03/2021

Food & Wine

Three Great Whiskeys to Try

Richard Murff 02/03/2021

TV Features

Life, Death, and Laughs: Buried by the Bernards Premieres on Netflix

Chris McCoy 02/03/2021

Food & Wine

Papi’s Pepper Sauce: How a Collierville Couple Turned a Pepper Patch into a Business

Michael Donahue 02/03/2021

Music Features

Stax Gospel: Reissue Reveals the Label’s Sacred Side

Alex Greene 02/03/2021

The Rant

Pipkin Parade: Roughing it in the Vaccination Line

Jackson Baker 02/03/2021

Cover Feature

Free at Last: The Story of FreeSol

Michael Donahue 02/03/2021

Politics Feature

Out of the Past: Joe Cooper Mulls a Re-emergence

Jackson Baker 02/03/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation