MEMernet: Mask Up Mane and Covid Stories 

Maskless man
A door-to-door salesman riding a "unicycle, motorized contraption" around Cooper-Young sparked a novel-worthy mystery on Nextdoor last week. He wore no mask, seemed to be selling bug/termite services, had no cards for identification, and was just generally "sketchy," according to Nextdoor users.
Speculation had it that he and his co-workers were from Texas, staying and partying hard at an apartment complex in Germantown, and working for a Mormon-owned company based in Provo, Utah.
"Mormons! Texans! A unicyclist! Pest control party animals! Maybe all this will be fodder for a novelist amongst us. Meanwhile I hope they mask up or, better, leave us alone," wrote one Nextdoor user.
COVID Stories
Posted to YouTube by Project 1 Collaborative Arts
A YouTube series launched last week that lets Memphis creatives share stories of loss, love, laughter, and more in the COVID-19 world.
Bridging the Distance: A Series, is presented by Project 1 Collaborative Arts with support by the UAC.
