Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 27, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Mayo Man, Alton Speaks, and Pothole Flowers 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Mayo Man

Not OJ Mayo. This time we're talking mayonnaise in Memphis sports.

Some rando was seen at a Memphis Redbirds game last week eating mayonnaise with a spoon from a huge jug. The Redbirds Twitter kept an eye on him through the innings.

It was unclear who the guy was or where he got the jug of mayo. Some suspected he might've been a plant by the Redbirds to gin up some free press. Just. Like. This.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_redbirds_copy.jpg

Alton Speaks

Old Memphis stuff resurfaces online from time to time. This Alton Brown comment about Memphis food seemed to be one such internet zombie.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_alton_brown_copy.jpg

He'd said Memphis was the greatest food town back in 2015. Loves Gibson's Donuts and Gus's Fried Chicken (see photo below). Apparently, he repeated his Memphis love during an interview this month.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_alton_brown_2.jpg

Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams

Problem meet opportunity. Memphis pothole meet Memphis wildflower.

click to enlarge flyby_memerney_flower_in_pothole_copy.jpg
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • ‘Boiling Point’ (The Fly-By)

      Civil rights groups ask for answers in shooting death of Brandon Webber.
      • by Maya Smith
      • Jun. 20, 2019, 4:00 AM

    • MEMernet (The Fly-By)

      A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.
      • Jun. 20, 2019, 4:00 AM

The Latest

News Feature

Driving High

Toby Sells 06/27/2019

Music Features

Review: Fresh Releases from Memphis Artists

Jesse Davis 06/27/2019

The Rant

Grit and Groan

Jen Clarke 06/27/2019

Viewpoint

Internet Married

Toby Sells 06/27/2019

We Recommend

Celebrate Independence Day with the Redbirds

Julia Baker 06/27/2019

We Recommend

Mid-South International Festival Comes to Railgarten

Julia Baker 06/27/2019

Food & Wine

Think Big

Meghan Stuthard 06/27/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Mayo Man, Alton Speaks, and Pothole Flowers

06/27/2019

Politics Feature

County Commission Continues Budget Battle

Jackson Baker 06/27/2019

Cover Feature

Memphis: City of Song ... and Songwriters

Alex Greene 06/27/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • More Power To You

    TVA considers big changes for an energy-efficient future.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Nov 16, 2017

  • Transit in Transition

    City wants feedback on the future of public transit in Memphis
    • by Maya Smith
    • Nov 23, 2017

  • Dead Water

    Tennessee contributes to massive toxic plume in Gulf of Mexico.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Nov 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation