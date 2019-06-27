MEMernet: Mayo Man, Alton Speaks, and Pothole Flowers 

Mayo Man

Not OJ Mayo. This time we're talking mayonnaise in Memphis sports.

Some rando was seen at a Memphis Redbirds game last week eating mayonnaise with a spoon from a huge jug. The Redbirds Twitter kept an eye on him through the innings.

It was unclear who the guy was or where he got the jug of mayo. Some suspected he might've been a plant by the Redbirds to gin up some free press. Just. Like. This.

Alton Speaks

Old Memphis stuff resurfaces online from time to time. This Alton Brown comment about Memphis food seemed to be one such internet zombie.

He'd said Memphis was the greatest food town back in 2015. Loves Gibson's Donuts and Gus's Fried Chicken (see photo below). Apparently, he repeated his Memphis love during an interview this month.

Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams

Problem meet opportunity. Memphis pothole meet Memphis wildflower.