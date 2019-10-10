Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 10, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis from Space, Elvis Looks Different, and Better than Chicken 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Feeling Seen?

If you felt like someone was watching you last month, maybe they were. On September 6th, an astronaut took this image of Downtown Memphis from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the U.S.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Flickr by NASA.

It's a sign

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/VengefulGH.

King of Sloth?

Reddit users felt all kinds of ways about a new Elvis mural last week. But many saw someone else in it entirely.

hgd1995: Happy to see Sloth from The Goonies got a wig. Good for him.

B1gR1g: HEY Y'ALL GUYS!

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Reddit by B1gR1g.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Art Feature

Meet Kalena Bovell: New Assistant Conductor for MSO

Jon W. Sparks 10/10/2019

Food & Wine

Jeff Lewis Is Cooking up Something Special at Beauty Shop

Michael Donahue 10/10/2019

Food & Wine

EMERGENCY DRINKING BEER. Why not?

Richard Murff 10/10/2019

The Rant

What I Learned From Working on the Memphis City Election

Aylen Mercado 10/10/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis from Space, Elvis Looks Different, and Better than Chicken

10/10/2019

The Fly-By

Pro Pronouns

Toby Sells 10/10/2019

Sports Feature

901 FC Loss to Indy Puts a Crimp in Playoff Hopes

Samuel X. Cicci 10/10/2019

We Recommend

Beer for the Wiesn at Crosstoberfest Saturday

Julia Baker 10/10/2019

We Recommend

Pink Palace Crafts Fair Returns this Weekend

Julia Baker 10/10/2019

Music Features

Alix Brown: DJ With Memphis Connections Makes Good in NYC

Alex Greene 10/10/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • #FreeManuel

    Southern Poverty Law Center steps in for a jailed Memphis journalist.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Apr 19, 2018

  • Birthing a Center

    Choices re-claims feminist health care with new site.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Sep 6, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation