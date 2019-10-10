MEMernet: Memphis from Space, Elvis Looks Different, and Better than Chicken 

Feeling Seen?

If you felt like someone was watching you last month, maybe they were. On September 6th, an astronaut took this image of Downtown Memphis from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the U.S.

Posted to Flickr by NASA.

It's a sign

Posted to Reddit by u/VengefulGH.

King of Sloth?

Reddit users felt all kinds of ways about a new Elvis mural last week. But many saw someone else in it entirely.

hgd1995: Happy to see Sloth from The Goonies got a wig. Good for him.

B1gR1g: HEY Y'ALL GUYS!

Posted to Reddit by B1gR1g.