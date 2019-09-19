Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

September 19, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Memphis Sandwich Clique, Festival Weekend 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

In the Clique

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Photo posted to Memphis Sandwich Clique Facebook group by RachAel Mimbs

Locals only. No fast food. Hot dogs, wraps, and tacos are not sandwiches. These are but a few of the concrete rules for the Memphis Sandwich Clique, a public Facebook group.

The rest is as simple and delicious as you might expect. Get a (local) sandwich. Take a photo of it. Describe it. Post it to the group and "let the best sammy win."

The group was founded in late July but boasted 8,833 members as of Monday. Those members help each other find the city's dankest sandwiches (Phillies, Cubans, BLTs, reubens, clubs, burgers, and more). Sam's Deli, Rawk'n Grub, Old Whitten Tavern, and Elwood's Shack are easy favorites of the group.

A Classic Festival Weekend

Your weekend social feeds most certainly showed some of the action from the steamy-but-fun Southern Heritage Classic or Cooper-Young Festival. Something like this, eh?

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Tennessee State University

