August 01, 2019

MEMernet: Memplops 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

InstaPlop!

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_knifebird.jpg
click to enlarge flyby_memernet_trolley_stop.jpg

Not all heroes wear capes, as the internet loves to say. Bluff City, meet yours: memplops.

The memplops Instagram account posted its first bathroom review more than a year ago. It sat quietly in the loo until mid-June when it started cranking out the shi ... hits, the hits.

Memplops organizes bathrooms by type — either VIP (solo) or by the number of stalls. It tells you the location of the bathroom (usually in a bar or restaurant), the location of the bathroom inside the building, and if it has a vent. It rates each bathroom on ambience, traffic likelihood, and overall experience on a 10-point scale. All of this is insanely helpful.

But memplops really shines in its humor and naked honesty.

Consider this review for the bathroom at Slider Inn:

Type: VIP

Vent: Yes!

Location: Past the bar on the left side.

Ambience: It smells fucking awesome in here and is super clean. 8/10

Traffic Likelihood: I've been Slidin' one In for the last 10 minutes and no one has bothered me. However, I have seen people walk outside to piss behind the dumpsters on the weekend. 2/10 now but 10/10 when busy.

Overall Experience: I actually went "ooooo" at the cleanliness and I'm just chillin 'n shittin. However, the toilet does face a giant mirror and I don't need to look into my own shameful eyes when doin' the doo. I'll say 9/10 for now ... lest it changes next time ...

