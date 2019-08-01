MEMernet: Memplops 

InstaPlop!
Not all heroes wear capes, as the internet loves to say. Bluff City, meet yours: memplops.
The memplops Instagram account posted its first bathroom review more than a year ago. It sat quietly in the loo until mid-June when it started cranking out the shi ... hits, the hits.
Memplops organizes bathrooms by type — either VIP (solo) or by the number of stalls. It tells you the location of the bathroom (usually in a bar or restaurant), the location of the bathroom inside the building, and if it has a vent. It rates each bathroom on ambience, traffic likelihood, and overall experience on a 10-point scale. All of this is insanely helpful.
But memplops really shines in its humor and naked honesty.
Consider this review for the bathroom at Slider Inn:
Type: VIP
Vent: Yes!
Location: Past the bar on the left side.
Ambience: It smells fucking awesome in here and is super clean. 8/10
Traffic Likelihood: I've been Slidin' one In for the last 10 minutes and no one has bothered me. However, I have seen people walk outside to piss behind the dumpsters on the weekend. 2/10 now but 10/10 when busy.
Overall Experience: I actually went "ooooo" at the cleanliness and I'm just chillin 'n shittin. However, the toilet does face a giant mirror and I don't need to look into my own shameful eyes when doin' the doo. I'll say 9/10 for now ... lest it changes next time ...
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.