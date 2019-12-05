Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 05, 2019

MEMernet: MEMsgiving, Things We're Thankful For 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

MEMsgiving

Reddit user B1gR1g wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving with the most Memphis cornucopia of all time.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

More MEMsgiving

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Holly Whitfield, the culture sage behind the I Love Memphis blog, asked her many Twitter followers last week for what Memphis things they were thankful. A love fest ensued.

@ALEXBARDOS — Cash Saver fried chicken.

@JFTutko — @NBCBluffCityLaw actually filming here.

@Agricenter_Intl — We are thankful for our local farmers and for a good harvest!

@MFD99official (Memphis Fire Services Director Gina Sweat) — Thankful for the awesome Fire & EMS Responders @MEM_Fire.

@Hitonecafe — Very thankful that we've only had to replace 4 toilets this year! Which is well below the average of 9.

