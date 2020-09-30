MEMernet: Minecraft Pyramid, ‘NIMBY Fear’ 

Minecraft Pyramid

YouTuber Bubbaflubba built Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid in just over five days ... in Minecraft. The game's creative mode allows players to build anything, and Bubbaflubba has built the White House, the Disneyland Castle, and a Las Vegas hotel and casino.

It's pretty clear Bubbaflubba ain't from 'round here, though. In the YouTube video of the Pyramid build, he said, "It's just so funny. I don't know how they got the idea to build a pyramid into a shop like this." Neither do we, Bubbaflubba.

'NIMBY Fear'

Smoke still rises from a Facebook dumpster fire lit more than two weeks ago by Jason Jackson, a principal at brg3s architects, on the Make Memphis! group page.

Jackson said there's "NIMBY fear pushing for preservation and the creation of 'Landmarks Districts.'" Such sites "can perpetuate a divisive form of nostalgia that supports and validates racism and exclusion." He pointed to such a designation underway now for the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood.

The city's preservationists arrived with strong words of their own. Gordon Alexander, president of the Midtown Action Coalition, wrote, "Delivering a manifesto basically calling neighborhood associations and activist organizations trying to preserve the character of Midtown as Neanderthals who are 'reinforcing structural racism' is way over the top."