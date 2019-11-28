Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 28, 2019

MEMernet: MLGW Called Me What? and Christmas AF 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Not a robot, bitch

Gene Rossetti was trying to report a street light outage on the Memphis Light, Gas & Water site recently when he got this subtle "I'm not a robot" captcha code:

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Tell your kids

Your social feeds were clogged with the "I'm going to tell my kids" meme last weekend. Memphis band HEELS (Brennan Whalen and Joshua McLane) got perfectly in on the action with a selfie.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Christmas AF

The Memphis As Fuck brand showed off a new way to sport your civic pride this holiday season.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

