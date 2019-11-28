MEMernet: MLGW Called Me What? and Christmas AF 

Not a robot, bitch
Gene Rossetti was trying to report a street light outage on the Memphis Light, Gas & Water site recently when he got this subtle "I'm not a robot" captcha code:
Tell your kids
Your social feeds were clogged with the "I'm going to tell my kids" meme last weekend. Memphis band HEELS (Brennan Whalen and Joshua McLane) got perfectly in on the action with a selfie.
Christmas AF
The Memphis As Fuck brand showed off a new way to sport your civic pride this holiday season.
