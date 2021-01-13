MEMernet: More Memphis on TikTok, Garfield on Nextdoor 

Subtle Memphis

click to enlarge

On TikTok, @whosdorii explained (yes, in June, but it's still great) the difference in Memphis and the rest of the state. For her, it's as subtle as the slightly different bass riffs from Queen's "Under Pressure" and Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." Check it out. It'll make sense.

Finally?

"This is your reminder that even after yesterday's riots, Gov. Bill Lee has still not recognized Joe Biden as President-Elect," reads a Thursday Facebook post from Future 901, the progressive political group in West Tennessee. Lee did not publicly do this until Friday, when he said he'd been working with the Biden transition team.

Flip to our "Capitol Responses" story in this issue for more local responses to last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Garfield. Yep.

click to enlarge

Bartlett-area Nextdoor user Belinda Gottshall has been slowly parting with an impressive collection of Garfield memorabilia. Since early December, she's listed for sale a Garfield Boy Scout bank ($20), Garfield and Friends Beanie Babies ($70), Garfield cookie jar ($80), Garfield glass bank ($10), Garfield piggy bank ($50), a Garfield-dressed-as-a-McDonald's-manager plush toy ($30), and a Garfield doll dressed as a fan of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin ($50).