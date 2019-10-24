Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 24, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Naked Running Man, Witchcraft Rituals on LetGo 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Pastor Who?

An alleged sex tape of Arkansas pastor David Wilson exploded hilariously all over Twitter Friday.

Memphis got pulled into the party as many mistook him for talk show host Thaddeus Matthews. But one internet sleuth solved the crossover calamity with a side-by-side comparison of Matthews (left) and Wilson (right).

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Twitter by Nicator.

Tenne-Kong

Reddit user vexillology posted this modified Tennessee state flag to show support for Hong Kong last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memenert_2.jpg

Results may vary

LetGo is a digital yard sale app for old mowers, rims, and smartphones. Last week, you could also find "witchcraft rituals for various things" in a post by Michael Bock.

"Need a boost of luck?" reads the post. "Need some healing energy? Need that promotion? My coven will gladly help in any way we can. Results may vary."

Naked Running Man

Nextdoor boiled over Sunday with a report of a "naked man running down Madison Ave."

"New TV show: Buff City Law," wrote a Nextdoor user.

