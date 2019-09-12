MEMernet: Naming New C-Y Apartments, the Graceland Test 

Name Game
Facebookers in the Preserve Cooper-Young group played the name game last week for the modern-looking apartment building planned for a spot across the street from Soul Fish Cafe.
Amanda Ball: (CY's very first) Horizontal Tall Skinny [or] Pill Box Gone Wrong.
Noel Clark: Cubistro.
Ansley Murphy: USB Port of Call.
Mag Trisler: 1974 State College.
Dan Spector: Cheezball School of Architecture.
The Graceland Test
Many Memphians pride themselves on never having gone to Graceland. Even the Terminator knows that.
Posted to Reddit by u/slphil.
Stepping High
Shout-out to the Central High School Band for their second win at the High Stepping Nationals. Shelby County Schools posted a photo of the band to Twitter last week.
