June 24, 2020

MEMernet: NCRM at NASCAR, Mask Up Memphis 

NCRM Shines at NASCAR (Yes, NaSCAR)

Denny Hamlin's #11 FedEx Camry had a new look when he took to the Talladega track last weekend. The all-black paint scheme carried but one logo on the hood: the National Civil Rights Museum.

"I promised to listen and that's what I'm doing," Hamlin said in a tweet. "Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. @FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the @NCRMuseum."

The tweet came along with photos of Hamlin inside the Memphis museum.

The move came a week after NASCAR banned Confederate flags from events. The steps forward came with a huge move back as a noose was found in the Talladega garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's first black driver.

Mask Up Memphis

A new website went live last week in an effort to distribute preventative literature and masks to the "underprivileged." Mask Up and Live comes largely from the work of Rep. Karen Camper and Senator Raumesh Akbari "to dispel misinformation about wearing masks to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 among African Americans."

