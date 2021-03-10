MEMernet: Neverending Elvis, a Forum Flight, and Drake on the Pipeline 

Neverending Elvis

click to enlarge Sam's Club

A big-box retailer emailed Memphis journalists last week to say they'll carry a "GIANT 20 Foot Pink Limo Pool Float" at their stores this year. "Perfect for riding off into the sunset this summer in true Elvis style," says the company. All yours for $199.98.

Forum Flight

click to enlarge Posted to YouTube by Stadium Landings

YouTuber Stadium Landings landed on top of the FedEx Forum last week using Microsoft Flight Simulator. The yellow plane's flight begins north of the city, following the Mississippi River, past the Pyramid, to and through Downtown. The plane circles the Forum and successfully lands on top. Just goes to show, there's something for everyone on the internet.

Drake Weighs In

click to enlarge Posted to Reddit by u/goldchainnightmare

"I still hear their jingle in my head," wrote Reddit user goldchannightmare.

