Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 10, 2021 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Neverending Elvis, a Forum Flight, and Drake on the Pipeline 

Neverending Elvis

click to enlarge SAM'S CLUB
  • Sam's Club

A big-box retailer emailed Memphis journalists last week to say they'll carry a "GIANT 20 Foot Pink Limo Pool Float" at their stores this year. "Perfect for riding off into the sunset this summer in true Elvis style," says the company. All yours for $199.98.

Forum Flight

click to enlarge POSTED TO YOUTUBE BY STADIUM LANDINGS
  • Posted to YouTube by Stadium Landings

YouTuber Stadium Landings landed on top of the FedEx Forum last week using Microsoft Flight Simulator. The yellow plane's flight begins north of the city, following the Mississippi River, past the Pyramid, to and through Downtown. The plane circles the Forum and successfully lands on top. Just goes to show, there's something for everyone on the internet.

Drake Weighs In

click to enlarge POSTED TO REDDIT BY U/GOLDCHAINNIGHTMARE
  • Posted to Reddit by u/goldchainnightmare

"I still hear their jingle in my head," wrote Reddit user goldchannightmare.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Prickly City
Chris Mosby is an Artist When it Comes to Desserts
Day Trippin’: Cabin Fever? Get Away Without Going too Far
Rykeyz: The Hottest Memphis Producer You’ve Never Heard Of
Project Will Gauge Plastic Pollution in Mississippi River
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Prickly City

Bruce VanWyngarden 03/10/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Neverending Elvis, a Forum Flight, and Drake on the Pipeline

03/10/2021

News Feature

No Bad Dogs: Is Bitcoin a Worthy Investment?

Gene Gard 03/10/2021

We Recommend

U of M Theatre’s Online Presentation of The Women of Lockerbie

Julie Ray 03/10/2021

Music Features

Rykeyz: The Hottest Memphis Producer You’ve Never Heard Of

Alex Greene 03/10/2021

Food & Wine

Chris Mosby is an Artist When it Comes to Desserts

Michael Donahue 03/10/2021

Cover Feature

Day Trippin’: Cabin Fever? Get Away Without Going too Far

Flyer Staff 03/10/2021

Politics Beat Blog

Al Gore to Speak at Anti-Pipeline Rally

Jackson Baker 03/09/2021

Hungry Memphis

901 Community Fridges: Bringing Food to the Table for Those in Need

Samuel X. Cicci 03/09/2021

News Blog

Historical Commission Votes to Remove Forrest Bust from Capitol

Jackson Baker 03/09/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation