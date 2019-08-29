Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 29, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Nuggs for a Ho, Skeletor, and NextDoor 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Nuggs For a Ho

This East Memphis Wendy's did some "targeted advertising, next level," according to Reddit user u/cats_dinosaur.

NextDoor Classic

Midtown social media is the place for wild speculation and opining.

Last week, a NextDoor user wondered what new business was going into the former Henry Smith building on Cooper. She'd heard it was a biker bar and wanted to confirm.

The answer was/is CycleBar, a new gym and cycling studio. This answer was given in the second comment on the post.

That didn't stop NextDoor users on the thread from speculating that it was going to be an "upscale gentlemen's club," wondering if a cycling studio was really necessary, complaining about "unused" bike lanes, complaining about people complaining about the "unused" bike lanes, and opining that "Midtown is getting so yuppie-fied."

Random of the Week

Someone thought last week that drivers on Sam Cooper needed to know that "Skeletor Lives."

Posted to Reddit by u/R_Hugh_High

