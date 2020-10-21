Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 21, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Reddit Bonanza! 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Memphis dazzled on Reddit last week. Here are just a few examples.

Interesting as Duck

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

A gif of the Peabody Hotel duck march made the front page in a post to the r/interestingasfuck subreddit. In 24 hours, the post had more than 87,500 upvotes, 1,200 comments, and the gif had been viewed 3.5 million times.

Murica

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

This old (2019) tweet resurfaced over on the r/Murica subreddit.

This. This right here.

The winner of the snarkiest bumper sticker in Memphis goes to ...

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to r/memphis by u/betweenthewinds

Tiger Blue

Three Thoughts on Tiger Football

Frank Murtaugh 10/21/2020

Letter From The Editor

Undo That Work

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/21/2020

The Rant

Rhodes Scholar: The College That Made Amy Coney Barrett

Chris McCoy 10/21/2020

Food & Wine

It’s October, Supposedly. Time for a Chocolate Rye Porter!

Richard Murff 10/21/2020

Food & Wine

To Bee or Not to Bee: How Kelsey Johnson Became a Beekeeper

Michael Donahue 10/21/2020

