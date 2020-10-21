MEMernet: Reddit Bonanza! 

Interesting as Duck
A gif of the Peabody Hotel duck march made the front page in a post to the r/interestingasfuck subreddit. In 24 hours, the post had more than 87,500 upvotes, 1,200 comments, and the gif had been viewed 3.5 million times.
Murica
This old (2019) tweet resurfaced over on the r/Murica subreddit.
This. This right here.
The winner of the snarkiest bumper sticker in Memphis goes to ...
Posted to r/memphis by u/betweenthewinds
