MEMernet: Rib Rewind, Tweet of the Week, Little Nuke 

Rib Rewind
The Rendezvous took us back to the present last week with a rib-laced re-creation photo.
Three Navy football players tried the restaurant in 1981, in town for a game against Ohio State. The same guys booked flights to Memphis for last month's Navy/Kansas State Liberty Bowl game and had those ribs again.
Posted to Twitter by The Rendezvous
Tweet of the Week
"No pics but getting to see @Davecousar, @amylavere, Will Sexton, and @ShawnZorn together at a burger joint (@HueysRestaurant) is the type of thing that I moved here for."
Posted to Twitter by @harmonicaboy
Little Nuke
"Last night's sunset looked like someone nuked Little Rock."
Posted to Reddit by u/syo
