January 16, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Rib Rewind, Tweet of the Week, Little Nuke 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Rib Rewind

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

The Rendezvous took us back to the present last week with a rib-laced re-creation photo.

Three Navy football players tried the restaurant in 1981, in town for a game against Ohio State. The same guys booked flights to Memphis for last month's Navy/Kansas State Liberty Bowl game and had those ribs again.

Posted to Twitter by The Rendezvous

Tweet of the Week

"No pics but getting to see @Davecousar, @amylavere, Will Sexton, and @ShawnZorn together at a burger joint (@HueysRestaurant) is the type of thing that I moved here for."

Posted to Twitter by @harmonicaboy

Little Nuke

"Last night's sunset looked like someone nuked Little Rock."

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/syo

Tags: , , , ,

