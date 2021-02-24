MEMernet: Snow Mad, Donuts, and Frozen Memphis 

Snow mad
Last week's snow stuck around long enough to push some of us beyond the usual snow stuff like making a snowman or sledding.
Exhibit A: Roquita Williams celebrated her 44th birthday like this.
Exhibit B: Mickey needed a cold one with his cold one.
Donuts
The joke Libertyland Twitter account said "We're doing donuts and building and running over snowmen in Tiger Lane." The joke Mid-South Coliseum account responded: "They really need to bring back our golf cart."
Frozen
The Downtown Memphis Commission shared this photo from @connordryan, capturing the snow blanket from on high.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.