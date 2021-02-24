Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 24, 2021 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Snow Mad, Donuts, and Frozen Memphis 

Memphis froze last week and so did the MEMernet.

Snow mad

Last week's snow stuck around long enough to push some of us beyond the usual snow stuff like making a snowman or sledding.

Exhibit A: Roquita Williams celebrated her 44th birthday like this.

Exhibit B: Mickey needed a cold one with his cold one.

Donuts

The joke Libertyland Twitter account said "We're doing donuts and building and running over snowmen in Tiger Lane." The joke Mid-South Coliseum account responded: "They really need to bring back our golf cart."

Frozen

The Downtown Memphis Commission shared this photo from @connordryan, capturing the snow blanket from on high.

